Portneuf District Library highlights delicious resource available for checkout

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library is showcasing their collection of cake pans and cookie cutters available for checkout as their featured resource through June.

The 'cake pan library' has dozens of standard cake pans, as well as bakeware in character and unique shapes–all accessible to library patrons for two-week checkout periods.

Librarians decided to compile a cake pan library to offer the community better, more economical access to items they might need to use only once. The cake pan library also gives people a chance to try out a new hobby at no cost.

"We think of ourselves as kind of a resource for the community," said Breein Bryant, administrative assistant at the Portneuf District Library. "Of course, we want to be a resource for knowledge, access to information, that's our main goal. But we also want people to be able to access resources that they wouldn't necessarily have themselves in their home."

The Portneuf District Library's collection of cake pans and other kitchenware is available for checkout with a library card; for more information, you can visit the library's website.