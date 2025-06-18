Utah Jazz player Oscar Tshiebwe visits Pocatello for meet-and-greet with rec teams and public

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Junior Jazz rec team members and the public had a chance to meet Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (#34) at a meet-and-greet event at Irving Middle School on Wednesday.

At the event, Tshiebwe spoke to young attendees about sportsmanship and held a mini clinic before signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

"We have a short time with the kids, but I want to just continue it because I love spending time with kids," said Tshiebwe. "This is one of my favorite hobbies I love to do, so I've been having an amazing time."

Tshiebwe, born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, moved to the US in 2015 and played college basketball for the Virginia Mountaineers and Kentucky Wildcats. He started his NBA career in a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers/Mad Ants before signing with the Utah Jazz in August 2024.