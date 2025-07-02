Snake River Animal Shelter offers tips for pet safety and stress relief during Fourth of July

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The Snake River Animal Shelter is helping pet owners prepare for increased pet stress during Fourth of July celebrations with simple tips and safety measures.

Romi Weaver, operations manager for the shelter, said the most important thing pet owners can do to relieve animal anxiety and mitigate the risk of escape during Independence Day fireworks is to make sure dogs and cats have a dark, quiet place indoors to hide during the noisiest part of the night.

"That prevents them from leaving your guard, getting hit by a car because there's more traffic on the 4th of July as well," said Weaver. "...even though you think your dog's not an escape artist, it will find a way to get out if it's scared enough."

The Snake River Animal Shelter is also advertising their always-free microchipping services before Independence Day weekend, so just in case pets escape, their owners can be quickly and easily contacted.

For more information, you can visit the Snake River Animal Shelter website.