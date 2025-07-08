Former American Falls mayor speaks about resignation and new appointment for city leader

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Rebekah Sorensen stepped down as mayor of American Falls last week after serving five years as the city's leader; she has appointed City Council President Gilbert Hofmeister as the new mayor.

Sorensen said she is resigning to move out of American Falls and build a home in the county with her family, but she said she is thankful for her time as mayor and for those who helped her navigate leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and the following years.

"It's been really cool for me to go through the community and be involved with different organizations or departments and get things done and get my hands dirty and try to fix problems," said Sorensen. "It's been an amazing five years, and I'm incredibly grateful to the supporters, for those that have concerns or criticisms and the changes we could make, to all of the employees––I'm nothing but grateful."

Sorensen was appointed mayor following the retirement of former mayor Marc Beitia in 2020. Sorensen said some of her crowning achievements as mayor include strengthening cohesion between city employees and departments and advancing a $35 million area-wide water line replacement project.

Sorensen also said Mayor Hofmeister is "the man for the job". Hofmeister, an American Falls native with nearly 12 years of city council experience, said he's looking forward to his term as appointed mayor and plans to run for mayor during elections this fall.

"It's an honor and a privilege," said Hofmeister. "I was born and raised in American Falls... my family's here, we farm here; I just love to be able to help the community in any way I can."