Marshall Public Library collecting crocheted pieces for veteran support project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library invites people to pick up their crochet hooks and get crafting for area veterans for the library's newly-launched 'Granny Square Project'.

To get involved with the project, people can crochet granny squares using colors inspired by book covers. The library will collect the squares and stitch them into afghans for the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA)'s veteran housing program, which helps homeless veterans transition to long-term housing.

"It's different than anything that we've done before, so I thought it would be a really fun program for us to do as well," said Amy Azzouzat, the Marshall Public Library's public services supervisor. "It's always wonderful to partner with an organization like SEICAA that does such good work in our community, and to be able to share our community members' efforts with them is wonderful."

Granny Square Project participants are asked to use a specific pattern to craft their 5.5" x 5.5" squares; the pattern is available on the Marshall Public Library website, with hard copies available at library service desks.

The library will collect granny squares through October with plans to have Granny Square Project afghans ready for delivery by Veterans Day in November.