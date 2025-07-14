Play All Summer Long: Portneuf District Library highlights free game & sports equipment rentals

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library is featuring their vast collection of games and sports equipment available for patrons to check out and enjoy this summer.

The library's outdoor activity kits include supplies for games like bocce ball, pickleball, frisbee golf, and more for people seeking warm-weather fun on a budget or looking to try a new hobby without the commitment.

"This is a great way to try out something you've never done before," said Breein Bryant, administrative assistant for the Portneuf District Library. "Pickleball is a big craze, and you might want to try it first before you decide to invest in all the equipment; there are also patrons who live in apartments, so they don't have the storage space they would need to have things like this year round, and then you might want extras if you're going to have a family reunion or a barbecue and just enjoy."

The outdoor activity kits are available for two-week checkout periods for people with a Portneuf Library District library card. For more information, you can visit the Portneuf District Library website.