I-86/I-15 Interchange project nears ‘successful completion’

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department announced the painting of the final lane markers on the I-86/I-15 'Flying Y' system interchange earlier this week, signaling the end of the three-year-long update project on the busy stretch of interstate.

In a press release, ITD said the project is all but finished except for shoulder work and landscaping in the area around the interchange, and the conclusion of the project is thanks to the planning of ITD engineers and the hard, year-round work of crews and project leads of contractors 'Sundt-Cannon Joint Venture.'

"It's an amazing process, three years of construction, 24/7, and all the way through the winter; it's been a massive undertaking," said Justin Smith, public information officer for ITD District 5. "Not only that, but keeping traffic moving while rebuilding the entire interchange has just been something amazing to watch play out, and watching the contractors working, the community interacting with us, it's been really gratifying to see the project coming to this conclusion."

Throughout the $112 million rebuild, crews built 8 new bridges, laid 116,000 tons of asphalt, and excavated around 1 million cubic yards of dirt.

ITD has produced a short documentary chronicling the project from start to finish. It can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF6Kyu85DGs