Bannock County Fair kicks off week of fun starting August 4

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock County Fair officially opens Monday, August 4, kicking off a week of classic fun. This year's fair is jam-packed with live music, a wide variety of food, 4-H animal shows, rodeos, and the annual parade on Wednesday, August 6.

A new attraction this year is the brand new Exhibit Hall. It will showcase beautiful hand-sewn quilts, crafts, and artwork. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new hall will take place on opening day, Monday, August 4, at 5 p.m.

For a full schedule of events and to view the 2025 Fair Book, visit the Bannock County website.