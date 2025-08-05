Marshall Public Library collecting school supplies for local students until September

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library is hosting its annual School Supplies and Hygiene Products Drive to be donated to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 supply pantry for the upcoming school year.

The library is looking for donations of common school supplies like notebooks, folders, and pencils, as well as toiletry items like soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and toothbrushes.

"We recognized that there was a need in our community, that there are families that might not be able to get all of the school supplies that their kids need," said Trina Bonman, associate director of the Marshall Public Library. "We just figured we'd be a good drop-off location or a good central location that we could collect the supplies, and then we coordinate with the school district to get them where they need to go."

The Marshall Public Library will accept school supply donations at the first floor checkout desk until September 13. For more information and to see a full list of needed donations, you can visit the City of Pocatello website.