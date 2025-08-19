Skip to Content
Local News

Gabriel Perkins sentenced to 40 years in prison for death of Idaho Falls man

Gabriel Perkins, 20
Bonneville Co. Sheriff
Gabriel Perkins, 20
By
today at 4:30 PM
Published 4:55 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the men charged in the February 2024 shooting at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter.

Gabriel Perkins, 20, was sentenced on Tuesday to prison for 17 years fixed with 23 years indeterminate for a total sentence of 40 years.

Perkins pleaded guilty in April under a plea agreement with prosecutors to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Alex Barber and aggravated battery for shooting an Idaho Falls man at the Compass Academy parking lot.

Several other suspects were involved in the fight that night, including Taylor Aughenbaugh.

Aughenbaugh faces two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one count of destroying or concealing evidence.  A jury trial is scheduled to begin for him on October 6, 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content