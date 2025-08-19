Gabriel Perkins sentenced to 40 years in prison for death of Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the men charged in the February 2024 shooting at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter.

Gabriel Perkins, 20, was sentenced on Tuesday to prison for 17 years fixed with 23 years indeterminate for a total sentence of 40 years.

Perkins pleaded guilty in April under a plea agreement with prosecutors to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Alex Barber and aggravated battery for shooting an Idaho Falls man at the Compass Academy parking lot.

Several other suspects were involved in the fight that night, including Taylor Aughenbaugh.

Aughenbaugh faces two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one count of destroying or concealing evidence. A jury trial is scheduled to begin for him on October 6, 2025.