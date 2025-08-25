Pocatello seeks public input for new city-wide housing plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello’s Planning & Development Services is asking city residents to take their 'Housing Study Survey' to narrow down housing needs in the Gate City.

Feedback from the survey will be used to draft a citywide 'Housing Plan'. According to a press release from the City of Pocatello, the future Housing Plan will: "analyze housing demand and community needs, evaluate the performance of current regulations, recommend updates to City code, where appropriate, explore potential public–private partnerships to support affordability, and outline strategies to increase the variety of housing options in Pocatello."

The Pocatello Housing Study Survey consists of 20 questions covering housing and neighborhood preferences, local housing affordability, and satisfaction with rental options in the city.

For more information on the Pocatello Housing Plan, you can visit the Pocatello city website. The Housing Study Survey can be found here: surveymonkey.com/r/PocatelloHousingSurvey.