Senior support organization accepting donations to fill mobility needs of local people

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Area V Agency on Aging in Pocatello is looking for donations of mobility equipment and other home-care supplies to stock their in-house 'Assistive Technology' (or AT) closet for local seniors in need.

Agency leaders say they try to keep their AT closet stocked with supplies to help seniors maintain their mobility and independence, especially after surgery or sickness, and the generous donations of canes, walkers, and wheelchairs from people in the area have made their way to hundreds of local seniors in need.

"It is donated by the community giving back to the community," said Cara Christensen, information and assistance supervisor at the Area V Agency on Aging. "I always say, if you want to see how wonderful our community is, come check out our closet."

The Area Agency on Aging provides support programs to seniors in seven counties. Currently, Christensen said, the Agency is looking for more donations of seated walkers and canes, but they are also always accepting sets of crutches, bedding, and adult briefs.

On October 3-4, the Area V Agency on Aging is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the continued operation of their elderly persons' support services.

For more information on donating supplies to the Agency's AT closet program, you can visit the Area V Agency on Aging website. To learn more about the upcoming pickleball tournament fundraiser, you can follow the Area Agency on Aging's Facebook page.