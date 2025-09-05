Friends of Camas National Wildlife Refuge to Host Annual “Birds, Bugles, and Brunch” Celebration

The following is a news release from the Friends of Camas National Wildlife Refuge.

HAMER, Idaho (News Release) — The Friends of Camas National Wildlife Refuge invites the community to our annual Birds, Bugles, and Brunch celebration on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Camas National Wildlife Refuge. This free, family-friendly event runs from 8:00 a.m. to noon and provides an opportunity to explore the refuge and spend time outdoors.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, followed by a variety of activities including hayrides, guided bird walks, activities for kids, and a “Find Your Wild” bingo scavenger hunt. Visitors will also have opportunities to explore the refuge’s pollinator garden, meet local wildlife partners at educational booths, and learn more about the refuge.

This year’s event is part of the nationwide Find Your Wild initiative, sponsored by America’s Wildlife Refuges and the Public Lands Alliance, an official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Camas is one of only two national wildlife refuges in Idaho participating in this nationwide celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week.

Birds, Bugles, and Brunch is a perfect way to experience the beauty and diversity of Camas Refuge while learning about the importance of preserving our public lands.

The event will be held at the Pavilion near Refuge Headquarters (2150 E 2350 N, Hamer, ID 83425). Guests are welcome to arrive at any time during the morning.

The Friends of Camas National Wildlife Refuge support the refuge’s mission to preserve, protect, and restore biological diversity and historical resources, while providing opportunities for recreation, education, and scientific discovery.

Join us and “Find Your Wild” at Camas National Wildlife Refuge!