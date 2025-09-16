Pocatello horse-based therapy program hosting fundraiser event with celebrity guest Wednesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Bridle Up Hope, a non-profit equestrian-based therapy and self-esteem building program, is hosting 'A Night of Hope' fundraiser event with food, live music, and an appearance from national rodeo star Amberley Snyder on Wednesday, September 17.

The Night of Hope event will be Bridle Up Hope's first major fundraiser event since organizers brought the international organization to Pocatello in 2022.

"We are looking for support from the community to help girls, women, and horses of Bridle Up Hope," said Lana Davies, program director for Bridle Up Hope in Pocatello. "Through support of a fundraiser, those funds are going to go into our scholarship fund to help girls and women who can't afford the program to be able to participate in a life-changing experience."

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help women and girls pay the tuition for the program, which includes self-esteem and therapy curriculum based on the book "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" combined with horse care and riding activities to help participants overcome challenges and develop goals.

Guests at the fundraiser event will have the opportunity to interact with the horses and past and present participants of the Bridle Up Hope program. Mastercraft Pool and Spa is also sponsoring a visit from Amberley Snyder, a national rodeo star who has won multiple titles in breakaway roping despite being paralyzed in a car accident in 2010; Snyder's story was portrayed in the Netflix film "Walk.Ride.Rodeo" in 2019.

The Night of Hope event will be on Wednesday, September 17, at The Hive in Chubbuck from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For ticket information, you can visit Bridle Up Hope Pocatello's Facebook page.