Local ballroom team to attend international ballroom awards ceremony in London

Some very talented local performers are about to take off on the adventure of a lifetime.

Twenty-four dancers from Extreme Ballroom in Idaho Falls have been invited to take the international stage at a very prestigious event in London called the Carl Alan Awards.

The Carl Alan Awards is an awards event held annually in the United Kingdom, to honor people who have made a significant contribution to the dance industry.

Director for Extreme Ballroom, Staci Huston, said it is unusual for teams to go to this event, and considers the invitation a great honor.

"We were told that it's the equivalent of the Oscars of dance," Huston said. "So it's really a prestigious event that we're excited to be a part of. These kids have worked really, really hard, and they're excellent dancers. They're currently National Champions."

Dancers from Extreme Ballroom will be performing alongside the top six ballroom and the top six latin couples in the world.

"Some of our biggest idols are these top professionals in the world that will be performing there as well, and we'll be there," said Macy, one of the ballroom dancers. "And so we'll get to meet a lot of these really cool people that have inspired us and that are just amazing dancers. And so it'll be really cool to be able to meet them."

While the dancers are in London they will also be doing street performances and of course enjoying all the sights. They then travel to Paris, where they have performances scheduled as well.

Staci Huston and the Extreme Ballroom team will be featured in an upcoming Community All Stars.