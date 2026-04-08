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Riverside Golf Course Announces New Clubhouse is Under Construction

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today at 7:45 PM
Published 7:47 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Golfers in Pocatello will soon have a new place to rest between rounds. The Riverside Golf Course is getting a two-story, 3,700 square foot new clubhouse sponsored by Connections Credit Union.

The clubhouse is made possible by a donation from Connections Credit Union and will feature an indoor golf simulator, restaurant, pro shop and a large patio space for guests to enjoy.

"This is an exciting step forward for Riverside Golf Course," said Anne Butler, Director of Parks and Recreation in Pocatello. "We're thrilled to see this project move into the construction phase and look forward to providing an unpdated clubhouse that will better serve golfers and visitors for years to come."

Parking will be adjusted throughout the duration of the construction project. Golf cart trailers will not be allowed in the main parking lot, but additional parking areas are marked to accomodate golfers during this time.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive earlier than normal for their tee times and drive cautiously on the Bannock Highway during the construction. Pocatello Parks and Recreation is grateful for the community's patience and support as the highly anticipated project moves forward.

The new clubhouse is expected to open in time for the 2027 golf season.

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Hadley Bodell

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