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War Bonnet Roundup Rodeo kicks off Wednesday in Idaho Falls

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today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:54 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The War Bonnet Roundup Rodeo is set to showcase some of the best matchups of professional rodeo this week.

Described as Idaho's oldest professional rodeo, the event is scheduled to take place Wednesday through Saturday.

Rodeo announcer and professional roper, Zach Ekstrom, said attendees can expect top-level compeition, including past world champions and NFR champions.

Ekstrom stopped by the Local News 8 studios Monday afternoon along with his horse Blue. He said some of the best bucking horses and bulls will be used at the rodeo.

"We bring the absolute best bucking stock because like you just said, that's half of it," Ekstrom said. "And so you have to have the best cowboys, but you also have to have the best animal athletes to be able to get those big time scores."

The War Bonnet Roundup begins on Wednesday, July 29, with the Wild West Family Fest. The event is free and begins at 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sandy Downs. The event includes a KidZone, MuttonBustin, Food Trucks, Breakaway riding and more.

Watch Local News 8's Megan Lavin rope Jeff Roper during Monday's broadcast in the clip above.

Rodeo events begin Thursday, July 30 and goes through Saturday, August 1. For ticket information, click here.

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