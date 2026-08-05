Idaho High School Activities Board updates policy on transgender athletes

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho High School Activities Association voted 10-0 on Wednesday to update its policy regarding transgender students in girls' sports. The change to Rule 11-3, which included one abstention, aligns the association with the state's Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

The move brings association policy into compliance with Idaho Code Title 33, Chapter 62. The previous version of the rule followed federal executive order #14201, which was signed Feb. 5, 2025.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act requires athletic teams sponsored by public primary or secondary schools and public institutions of higher education to be designated based on biological sex. This also applies to any school or institution whose teams compete against public schools. Teams must be categorized as males, men or boys; females, women or girls; or coed or mixed.

Under the law, any athletic team or sport designated for females, women or girls is not open to students of the male sex. The update to Rule 11-3 was designed to ensure the Idaho High School Activities Association complies with these specific state requirements regarding transgender student participation.

Disputes regarding a student's sex must be resolved by the school through a health examination. The institution must request that the student provide a health examination and consent form or a statement signed by a personal health care provider. This document must verify the student's biological sex.

Health care providers may verify biological sex as part of a routine sports physical examination. According to the statute, the provider may rely only on the student's reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup or normal endogenously produced testosterone levels to make the verification.

The Idaho State Board of Education will promulgate rules for schools and institutions to follow regarding the receipt and timely resolution of sex disputes. These rules must remain consistent with the requirements for health care provider verification.