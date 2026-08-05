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Idaho Falls

Arizona woman injured in rollover accident near INL

Idaho State Police
KIFI/File
Idaho State Police
By
today at 1:50 PM
Published 1:58 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Arizona woman was injured when her car rolled on US 20 near the Idaho National Laboratory site on Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police said the 67-year-old woman was driving west in a 2025 Toyota Camry. Troopers said she lost control of the Camry, went into the eastbound lane, off the right shoulder, and rolled.

The crash occurred at 9:22 a.m. at milepost 278 on US 20 in Bingham County.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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