Lori Vallow-Daubell, Chad Daybell could face new attempted murder charges

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - More charges could be coming for alleged doomsday couple Lori Vallow-Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell.

According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, they could soon be charged in the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Vallow-Daybell's niece Melani Pawlowski.

Boudreaux told Gilbert Police, someone shot at his vehicle in October 2019.

He wasn't hurt but told investigators he thought Lori's brother, Alex Cox, was the shooter.

Gilbert police submitted its case to the prosecutor Tuesday more than two years after the investigation started.

The report details how investigators believe Lori, Chad and Alex plotted to kill Boudreaux.

It recommends Lori and Chad be charged with attempted first-degree murder.

