Lori Vallow Daybell back in Idaho prison

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Lori Vallow Daybell is back in Idaho, where she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

New video from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Arizona shows Daybell leaving their facility.

She was booked into the Idaho Department of Corrections at Pocatello Women's Correctional Center.

Daybell has been held in Maricopa County's Estrella jail in Arizona since November 2023.

While in Arizona, Daybell was convicted of conspiring to murder her former husband and her niece's husband. She was sentenced to life in prison.

In Idaho, she is serving a life sentence for the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her current husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell.