Two more life sentences for Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Daybell

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI)-A judge sentenced Lori Vallow-Daybell to two consecutive terms of life in prison for the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux on Friday.

She is already serving five life sentences in Idaho for the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her current husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The sentences will run consecutively and will also run concurrently with the Idaho case.

Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ, yelled at Vallow Daybell during a video appearancem, saying “You murdered Charles, the best thing that’s ever happened in your life, for your delusional, narcissistic ways. I will never speak your name again, murderess. You are nothing."

Prosecuting Attorney Treena Kay dismantled claims that this was a "family tragedy."

"A family tragedy does not involve the intentional killing of a person," Kay said. "A family tragedy does not involve working with an accomplice to commit first-degree premeditated murder. And a family tragedy does not involve conspiring with others to kill."

Lori Vallow-Daybell also spoke before she was sentenced. "So whether I'm giving 5 life sentences or 7 life sentences, I will continue to try to uplift and help and strengthen those around me. It does not matter where you serve on earth as long as you do it with love. It doesn't matter if I'm given 7 lifetimes or the death penalty like my husband," said. Lori.

The judge admonished Daybell before handing down the sentences. He told her she left a trail of destruction and "it will take an act of god for you to go free."