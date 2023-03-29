Last minute Lori Vallow-Daybell hearing Wednesday

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell was in an Ada County courtroom Wednesday for a last minute hearing before her trial begins Monday.

The hearing was to determine witnesses that can be present during the trial and which ones may need to be excluded from part of the trial to protect them from changing their testimony because of what another witness says.

The defense is asking Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother who is expected to testify, be excluded from part of the trial.

The prosecution argues Woodcock should be allowed to sit in on the whole trial.

Judge Steven W. Boyce said he will issue a written ruling on this matter later.

Vallow-Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan along with the death of Chad's late wife Tammy Daybell.

The trial is set to start Monday morning in Ada County with jury selection.

