More text messages revealed in Lori Vallow-Daybell trial

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Court began Monday with FBI Agent Doug Hart back on stand to continue direct examination with the prosecution.

More steamy text messages between Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell were released showing the two were planning to be together in July 2019, shortly after Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow's death, and before Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell's death. Hart describes their relationship as a driving force for the alleged crimes.

The texts also talking about Charles's insurance money.

On July 18, 2019, only a week after Charles died, Lori texted Chad saying, "I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary. It is a spear through my heart. Who do you think he changed it to?" Chad responds saying, "This is terrible, but it is probably another step in bringing down the Gadiantons, especially Brandon." Gadiantons are a reference from the Book of Mormon for a group of evil people. Hart says these messages are discussing a financial motive.

According to texts and Agent Hart, Chad and Lori had also discussed the children's deaths and harming kids. Hart says Chad had a scale indicating how close people are to death; The closer they were to zero or 100, the closer they were to death.

In the messages sent in July 2019, Lori had asked Chad to give her percentages on her children. Chad sent, "She (Tylee Ryan) is at 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus on her. He (JJ Vallow) is at 99.99. Raphael visited him and told him to follow him into the light. I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he had with all his heart and soul." Lori replied, "That is sweet!! Miss you desperately!"

Raphael and James were names Chad would use as aliases.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the day progresses.

