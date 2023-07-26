Skip to Content
Vallow-Daybell Coverage

Tammy Daybell’s aunt granted statement for Lori Vallow-Daybell’s sentencing

KIFI
By
today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:00 AM

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – In a motion hearing on Wednesday, Lori Vallow-Daybell's attorney, Jim Archibald, asked the court to not allow Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, statement during sentencing.

According to Idaho law, an aunt is not considered to be a victim.

Because the court did not know who would speak at sentencing for Tammy Daybell, they allowed Hoban to issue a statement on behalf of Tammy's mother, Phyllis Douglas, who passed away after Tammy.

Later, Tammy's father, Ron Douglas, and sister, Samantha Gwilliam, said they would make statements at sentencing.

Archibald says, Ron wrote he would speak on behalf of himself and his wife, meaning there would no longer be a need for a 'designated representative' to do so.

The state left the decision up to the court.

Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion, allowing Hoban to issue her statement at sentencing.

Lori Vallow-Daybell is set to be sentenced on Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m. She could be facing up to life in prison.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Vallow-Daybell Coverage

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a reporter and weekend anchor for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content