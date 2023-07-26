Tammy Daybell’s aunt granted statement for Lori Vallow-Daybell’s sentencing

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – In a motion hearing on Wednesday, Lori Vallow-Daybell's attorney, Jim Archibald, asked the court to not allow Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, statement during sentencing.

According to Idaho law, an aunt is not considered to be a victim.

Because the court did not know who would speak at sentencing for Tammy Daybell, they allowed Hoban to issue a statement on behalf of Tammy's mother, Phyllis Douglas, who passed away after Tammy.

Later, Tammy's father, Ron Douglas, and sister, Samantha Gwilliam, said they would make statements at sentencing.

Archibald says, Ron wrote he would speak on behalf of himself and his wife, meaning there would no longer be a need for a 'designated representative' to do so.

The state left the decision up to the court.

Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion, allowing Hoban to issue her statement at sentencing.

Lori Vallow-Daybell is set to be sentenced on Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m. She could be facing up to life in prison.

