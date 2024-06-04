Chad Daybell was “a quiet inmate” says Fremont County Sheriff

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)- Chad Daybell is being held at the State Penitentiary in Kuna, Idaho. Before that we was at the Fremont County Jail for nearly 4 years after his arrest in June 2020.

The Fremont County Jail was recently upgraded. But Chad had already moved to Ada County for his trial before the upgrades were completed.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said Chad was a quiet inmate and didn't cause any problems during his stay. Like the other inmates, he mostly ate frozen TV dinners and pot pies, as the kitchen was too small for anything else.

"We aren't doing, frozen entrees any longer. We do have a full kitchen and, kitchen staff that, does the the meals for the inmates," Sheriff Humphries.

Humphries says Chad was a quiet inmate and didn't cause any problems.

"He was a pretty good inmate, we didn't have troubles with him...He was quiet. He was in a single cell. We kept him separate from the rest of the population. And that was primarily for, safety concerns. We didn't want him in the general population where somebody might hurt him," Humphries said.

Chad was let out of his cell into the main area of the Jail from 7am-11am and from 11pm to 2 or 3 in the morning.

"He'd have the opportunity to make phone calls to, watch TV, watch the news, he would be able to, talk to his family on the phone and he would spend time, he had a laptop that he was able to use for, evidence and, for discovery. All of the information that was given to the defense, so he could work on that with his attorney," Humphries said.

Humphries adds that while housed in Fremont County Chad and Lori never contacted each other.

"That's just standard policy pretty much anywhere. communication messages and things like that could be relayed through attorneys or maybe family members could pass on information. I'm not sure how much. Lori is, has communicated with others outside of the facility where she wasn't here. we didn't keep track of that. But, with his, having been here way, then we know every call that he receives or makes," Sheriff Humphries said.

Sheriff Humphries added that Chad was respectful to the jail deputies.