Chad Daybell files a notice of appeal with a list of questions

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Chad Daybell's attorney has filed a notice of appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court for his death sentence.

Daybell was sentenced to death after being convicted by a jury of murdering his late wife Tammy Daybell and the children of Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Attorney John Prior filed the notice on Wednesday. The Notice of Appeal lists several questions for the court to address. They are listed as follows:

"a. Did the court err in not granting Defendant's Motion to Dismiss the Grand Jury Indictment in this case? b. Did the court err in ruling Dr. Davidson's report and testimony would be inadmissible in this case? c. Did the court err in allowing the State of Idaho to amend their indictment after the closing of their case? d. Did the court err in denying defenses Rule 29 Motion to Dismiss. e. Did the court err in providing to the jury the most current jury instruction of reasonable doubt at the guilt stage? f. Did the err in providing the jury the most current instruction of reasonable doubt at the sentencing phase." The document also asks for all exhibits related to the case to be part of the appellate record.

Prior also filed court document to have the court appoint Daybell a Public Defender for his appeal's case.

The Idaho Supreme Court automatically reviews a death sentence case. The defendant has 42 days to submit an appeal.