IDOC releases Chad Daybell’s prison mugshot

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Corrections has release a new mugshot for Chad Daybell.

Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his wife's two children and his late wife.

Daybell was sentenced to death on June 1st for the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

Daybell's current wife, Lori Vallow, was convicted in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Daybell has filed a notice with the Idaho Supreme Court he will appeal his conviction.