Amazon raises free shipping minimum for some non-Prime members

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

New York (CNN) — Amazon is raising its free shipping threshold for some customers.

To qualify for free shipping, non-Prime members typically have to purchase an order totaling at least $25. On Monday, the e-commerce giant said it has raised that minimum to $35.

“We continually evaluate our offerings and make adjustments based on those assessments,” Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin told CNN. “We’re currently testing a $35 minimum for non-Prime customers to qualify for free shipping. Prime members continue to enjoy free delivery on over 300 million items, with tens of millions of items available for free Same or One-Day Delivery.”

Amazon says it has more than 200 million Prime members across 25 countries, and the shifting goalposts for free shipping could drive more consumers to pay the roughly $140 annual fee to join its Prime service.

The threshold testing is being carried out for regions based on zip codes, meaning that all customers in a given region will see the new policy applied to their orders.

The move comes after Amazon announced that its first Prime Day of 2023 on July 11 was “the single largest sales day in company history.”

