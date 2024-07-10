Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist sued for wrongful death in alleged fatal collision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is being sued for wrongful death after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of a man who died after being hit while walking in a crosswalk in a city outside of Los Angeles. Plaintiffs say Klinghoffer was using a cellphone and driving distracted when he hit the man, and that law enforcement have failed to make any arrests or press charges in this case. Klinghoffer is currently on tour with Pearl Jam. He could not be reached for comment.

