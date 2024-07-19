Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stops by USA women’s basketball practice

PHOENIX (AP) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stopped by USA women’s basketball practice on Friday to wish the team success before it heads overseas to Paris for the Olympics. Emhoff spent a few minutes with the players at the Phoenix Mercury’s brand new $100 million practice facility. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the men’s USA Basketball practice in Las Vegas on July 9. She wasn’t with her husband in Phoenix. Emhoff shared a few moments with Brittney Griner, who he and the Vice President met when she came back from being detained overseas in Russia in 2022. Emhoff will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games. The next Olympics will be in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2028.

