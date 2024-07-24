Disney reaches tentative agreement with California theme park workers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney has reached a tentative agreement with four unions representing thousands of workers at its California theme parks including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants. The coalition of unions said early Wednesday that 14,000 workers will get to vote on the deal on Monday. No other details were immediately released. The deal comes days after workers authorized a potential strike following months of negotiations. Disneyland is poised for major growth after the city of Anaheim approved a massive expansion. The resort already includes Disneyland as well as Disney California Adventure and the shopping and entertainment district Downtown Disney.

