‘White Dudes for Harris’ is the latest in a series of Zoom gatherings backing the vice president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ last-minute campaign for president has meant an instant spurt of increased travel, intensified fundraising, new content for ads and a quick search for a running mate. And you can add to that list a series of hastily organized Zoom calls to rev up supporters, including one on Monday night for “White Dudes for Harris.” In barely a week since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race and endorsed Harris, tens of thousands of people have joined virtual gatherings to rally support for the vice president among specific groups including Black women, Hispanic women, Black men, Asian Americans, Native Americans and the LGBTQ+ community.

