Arizona voters to decide congressional primaries, fate of metro Phoenix election official

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters in Arizona’s primary elections are narrowing the field of congressional candidate and will determine the political fate of a Republican Maricopa County official who pushed back hard against election falsehoods within the GOP. Tuesday’s primaries also feature key legislative races in a year when abortion politics made some Republican lawmakers politically vulnerable. Headlining the primary is former Phoenix television news anchor and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. She faces Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Arizona is one of a handful of battleground states that will be key to determining the next president.

