The New York Times says it will stop endorsing candidates in New York elections

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times editorial board will stop endorsing candidates in New York elections. The head of opinion at The New York Times announced the decision in a statement on Monday. The statement did not give a reason for the decision but the board plans to continue offering perspective on the races, candidates and issues. The paper reported the change would take effect immediately, with the editorial board not endorsing candidates in New York congressional or Senate races this fall, or in next year’s mayoral race. The editorial board will continue to make endorsements in presidential elections. It operates independently of the paper’s newsroom.

