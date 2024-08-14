Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

HONOLULU (AP) — The creator of the Famous Amos cookie empire has died. Wally Amos’ children say he died Tuesday at his home in Honolulu from complications with dementia. He was 88. Amos eventually lost ownership of the company and rights to use the catchy Amos name. He later became a children’s literacy advocate and proprietor of a cookie shop called Chip & Cookie in Hawaii. He was also co-founder of Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co. Amos also was active in promoting reading. His shop had a reading room with dozens of donated books, where he usually spent Saturdays reading to children.

