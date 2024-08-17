A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — In the dead of night, hunters go deep into the Florida Everglades, searching for the invasive Burmese pythons that are eating up mice, rabbits and other prey. The only gleam on those dark nights come from a pickup truck’s headlights. In the eerie darkness, where the only sounds are croaking frogs and the occasional scurry through the tall sawgrass, these hunters stalk pythons, hoping to win a prize during Florida’s annual Python Challenge. Thomas Aycock is a contractor with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He participates in the annual challenge and works year-round to remove pythons from the Everglades. Last year, the challenge netted 209 Burmese pythons, with the winner getting a $10,000 prize.

