Canadian hits all the right notes to win 2024 Air Guitar World Champion

OULU, Finland (AP) — Performers at this year’s Air Guitar World Championships in Finland tuned up Friday for the air guitar world’s version of the Olympics, featuring dedicated competitors like “Shred Lasso” and “Guitarantula.” This year’s championships began Wednesday with Airientation in Oulu, Finland. The Dark Horses Qualifications followed on Thursday, culminating with the World Championships Final on Friday night with the crowning of Canada’s Zachary “Ichabod Fame” Knowles as the 2024 Air Guitar World Champion. It was a tough competition with former 2023 World Champion Nanami “Seven Seas” Nagura of Japan and 2022 winner Kirill “Guitarantula” Blumenkrants of France in second and third place respectively.

