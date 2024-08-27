Gun control initiatives to be left off Memphis ballot after GOP threat to withhold funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials in Memphis have decided to leave three gun control questions off the November ballot after top Republican state leaders threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding. On Monday, Tennessee Election Coordinator Mark Goins sent a letter to the Shelby County Election Commission warning that the gun control measures violated Tennessee laws, making them ineligible to be placed on the ballot. Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said the body will follow Goins’ direction. The initiatives would require permits to carry a handgun, ban the possession of AR-15 style rifles and implement a so-called red flag ordinance.

