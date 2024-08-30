Czech explosive experts safely detonate a rare World War II bomb at a major chemical plant

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech explosive experts have detonated a World War II bomb at a major chemical plant in northwestern Czech Republic where it was found last week. Police said that besides few broken windows the blast on Friday didn’t immediately seem to cause serious damage. The plant near the city of Litvinov belongs to Polish oil company PKN Orlen. Experts decided not to transport the 250-kilogram or 550-pound bomb to a safer place to dispose of it because it contained a chemical mechanism designed to delay the explosion. That was a rare discovery in the country.

