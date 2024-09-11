Google’s AI model faces European Union scrutiny from privacy watchdog

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators say they’re looking into one of Google’s artificial intelligence models over concerns about its compliance with the bloc’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Thursday it has opened an inquiry into Google’s Pathways Language Model 2, also known as PaLM2. It’s part of wider efforts to scrutinize how AI systems handle personal data. Google’s European headquarters are based in Dublin, so the Irish watchdog acts as the company’s lead regulator for the bloc’s privacy rulebook. The commission said its inquiry will examine whether Google has assessed whether PaLM2’s data processing would likely result in a high risk to the rights and freedoms of people in the EU. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

