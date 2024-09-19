Judge denies effort to halt State Fair of Texas’ gun ban

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has denied a effort by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to halt the recently announced ban on guns at the State Fair of Texas. A Dallas County district judge on Thursday denied the state’s request for a temporary injunction to stop the ban from taking effect when the fair opens next week. Fair officials’ announcement of the ban last month followed a shooting last year at the fair. The ban was met with swift criticism from Republican state lawmakers, who have proudly expanded gun rights in recent years. Paxton, a Republican, had filed the lawsuit against the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.