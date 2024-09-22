Republicans in swing states say they see scant signs of groups door-knocking for Trump

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican activists in swing states say they’ve seen little sign of the teams tasked with knocking on doors and turning out infrequent voters on behalf of Donald Trump. That’s raising concerns about the GOP nominee relying on outside groups for a key part of his campaign operations. Trump and the Republican National Committee he controls decided to share get-out-the-vote duties in the most competitive states with groups such as the one supported by billionaire Elon Musk. The election is expected to depend heavily on voter turnout, and the spotty evidence so far of what was portrayed as a sophisticated operation has some Republican activists wondering about the operation’s value.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.