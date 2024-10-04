Congolese authorities launch investigations into deadly boat accidents

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities have launched investigations into two recent deadly boat accidents, including the capsizing of an overcrowded boat on Lake Kivu on Thursday which killed at least 78 people. The ministry of justice said late Thursday that the investigations aim to establish what happened and who was responsible. The authorities said they were investigating Thursday’s accident, as well as the capsizing of a boat last month on the river Kwango. At least 78 people died when a boat capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo on Thursday, according to local authorities. Many remain unaccounted for from the vessel, believed to have had 278 people on board.

