Supreme Court taking the bench with ghost guns, a capital case and transgender rights on the docket
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking the bench again on Monday, ready to hear cases on ghost guns, a death sentence and transgender rights. The docket doesn’t have quite as many blockbuster cases on its docket as it did last term, when its rulings included an opinion granting broad immunity to former president Donald Trump. Still, it’s possible that the conservative-majority court could yet be asked to intervene in election disputes after the ballots are cast in a few weeks.