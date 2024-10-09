China seeks deeper economic ties with ASEAN at summit talks as South China Sea disputes lurk

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for deeper market integration with Southeast Asia during annual summit talks where territorial disputes in the South China Sea are likely to be high on the agenda. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ meeting with Li followed recent violent confrontations at sea between China and ASEAN members Philippines and Vietnam. Li didn’t mention the row in his opening speech but said intensifying trade relations are beneficial for the bloc. With a sluggish global economy and rising protectionism, Li said an “ultra large-scale market” is key to economic prosperity.

