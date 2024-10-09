Early in-person voting begins in Arizona, drawing visits from Harris and Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — Early in-person voting is beginning in Arizona, making it the first of this year’s presidential battleground states where all residents can cast a ballot at a traditional polling place ahead of Election Day. The start of in-person voting on Wednesday in the closely contested state also is drawing the presidential tickets, with both campaigns scheduling visits here this week. Each of Arizona’s 15 counties is required to open at least one site for in-person voting, which runs until the Friday before the Nov. 5 general election. In-person voting begins next week in four more presidential swing states — Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada.

