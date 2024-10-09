Former MLB star Garvey makes play for Latino votes in longshot bid for California US Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey is making a late-hour push for Latino support in his longshot U.S. Senate campaign against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff. The two candidates are vying for the California seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Mail-in ballots go out to every voter by Monday. The low-key contest has been largely overlooked nationally in a year when control of the Senate will turn on a handful of competitive races, including in Ohio and Michigan. Registered Republicans are outnumbered by Democrats in California a nearly 2-to-1 margin. A GOP candidate hasn’t won a Senate race in California since 1988.

