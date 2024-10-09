Immigrants brought to U.S. as children are asking judges to uphold protections against deportation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrants who grew up in the United States after being brought here illegally as children will be among demonstrators outside a federal courthouse in New Orleans as appellate judges hear a major immigration case. At stake in the case playing out Thursday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the future of hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have long-established lives in the U.S. The policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals shields them from deportation. Texas is leading Republican-led states challenging the policy, which began under former President Barack Obama and is being defended by President Joe Biden’s administration.

