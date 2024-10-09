Lithuania votes in a weekend general election with many looking for change despite good economy

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s center-right coalition could be replaced by the opposition Social Democrats and smaller center-left parties when voters in the Baltic country go to the polls on Sunday. That’s despite recent economic successes. Strict COVID-19 measures and a migration influx from neighboring Belarus have cast shadows over conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė’s government which took office in 2020. European Union member Lithuania has seen annual double-digit personal income growth and has one of the lowest inflation rates in the 27-nation bloc. But most voters don’t seem to be impressed by these factors. A runoff will be held on Oct. 27.

